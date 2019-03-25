By: Editorial Team

Published March 25, 2019, in Other News

SCHOOLCHILDREN and members of community groups raised £10,000 for local good causes in the annual Woking Rotary Club Swimathon.

Belle Dekker and Lauren Baker from Halstead School hold the Trident Honda Schools Trophy awarded by company managing director Richard Roberts, far right, Richard Sanderson, President of Woking Rotary Club, fourth left, and Woking Mayor Will Forster, second right

The event, at the Pool in the Park, has raised more than £125,000 since it began in 2007.

The Halstead School team of six raised the most, £2,000, and was awarded a trophy donated by the swimathon sponsor, Trident Honda in Ottershaw.

The swimmers had to complete more than 100 lengths in 55 minutes.

The trophy was handed to Penny Austin, the headteacher, Claire Hammond, one of the parents and pupils Belle Dekker and Lauren Baker at Hoebridge Golf Club where the sponsorship money was distributed.

The charities and groups that received the money are: the York Road Project, Your Sanctuary, Woking High School’s new computer design and technology resource, Woking Community Hospital and Dementia Carers Support.