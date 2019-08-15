By: Editorial Team

Published August 15, 2019, in Other News

LOCAL students have been celebrating success as they received their A Level results.

Students from Gordon’s School enjoyed a 100% pass rate, in which 93% of entries were graded A* – C.

Students at Gordon’s School have one of the highest pass rates in the country

The school in West End, which is in the top one per cent of the country for progress at A-Level, saw 36% of entries graded A*-A, with 72% A*-B.

“Congratulations to our students and staff for their hard work and commitment in achieving another set of superb results,” said Andrew Moss, Gordon’s head teacher.

Students and teachers at Woking College were delighted with their set of results this year. The pass rate was once again at 99%.

Students celebrate as they receive their results

College principal Brett Freeman said the results reflected the hard work of students and the academic and caring support of the teaching staff: “What is so pleasing are the results of the students who arrived with relatively low GCSE scores, but then demonstrated amazing advances during their time with us and now qualify for top universities and apprenticeships.”

Students at Fullbrook School achieved a 99% pass rate, with 22% A*/A and 45% of all grades at A*- B.

“Congratulations to all our students and their parents and teachers for the hard work that has gone on this year, culminating in all students achieving university places, apprenticeships or employment of their choice,” said Kate Moore, the New Haw school’s principal.

“I am delighted to be able to celebrate such a good set of results with Fullbrook 6 students who have worked so hard to achieve their goals and show they can be better than they ever thought they could be.”

