By: Editorial Team

Published April 16, 2019, in Headlines

TACKLING modern slavery and firearms and violence offences has won an award for one of the police officers who works in the Surrey Heath villages.

PC Anna Whiteside received a Chief Constable’s Commendation for the way she dealt with crimes committed at a site in Bagshot.

PC Anna Whiteside and PS Jon Castell with their certificates of commendation

Along with Sergeant Jon Castell, she gathered evidence which led to two men being identified as potential victims of modern slavery and their removal to a place of safety.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “PC Whiteside and PS Castell worked hard with local authorities and partner agencies to gather intelligence to progress this long running case.

“They visited regularly to carry out welfare checks on the victims as well as to gather evidence, often receiving intimidation and violence from the offenders.

“Thanks to the officer’s hard work, dedication, bravery and determination, the local authorities have been able to continue their work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. It has resulted in a number of arrests and the land concerned being able to be returned to the council.”

PC Whiteside and PS Castell were presented with commendation certificates by the then-acting chief constable, Gavin Stephens.

PC Whiteside, whose patch includes Chobham, Bisley, West End and Windlesham, said: “I am thrilled to have received this award and to have this work recognised.

“Jon and I have worked hard with the local council to help protect the vulnerable members of the community, as well as the wider community as a whole.”