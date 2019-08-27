By: Editorial Team

MIKE Widdup and Judith Vella, from the Parish of Wisley with Pyrford, have recently returned from Uganda where they have been on Mission 2019 to the Kasese district. They were joined on the trip by the Reverend Neil Lambert and his wife, Helen, from St Mary’s, Ash Vale.

NEW ARRIVAL – Judith with baby Capajungo Judith, born just 30 minutes earlier

Their visit was under the auspices of the charity Amaha We Uganda (AWU). This is one of the three main charities supported by the Parish of Wisley with Pyrford.

The charity’s aim is to develop leaders of integrity and empower groups to overcome poverty and injustice through fellowship, training, projects and microfinance.

The charity supports local women’s groups, street boys in Kasese town, the Good Samaritan Skills Centre in Kajwenge village, for vulnerable young girls who have had to leave school through lack of school fees or pregnancy, and a library and garden in the Kikonzo district of Kasese.

For more information, please visit www.amahaweuganda.org

