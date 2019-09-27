By: Editorial Team

Published September 27, 2019, in Other News

A LOCAL model and musician has won a place in the finals of Ms Great Britain for models aged over 27.

Elena Ramona said she was taking part in the event after suffering with anxiety, depression and worries about her weight from when she was young.

Elena Ramona wants to be a role model to women suffering with anxiety, depression and worries about their weight

“I did not have a healthy relationship with myself growing up,” said Elena, who is 29. “In magazines and on TV I would see women representing my generation who I could not relate to, and it made me question my career path.

“I would love to be a role model and inspiration to anyone in that position now. I want to be the person that I needed when I was a child.

“To win this competition would be an honour. However, to be given the opportunity to get this far and raise awareness for such a current and important cause is a privilege.”

She is being sponsored by Mary Ann Weeks Aveda Guildford, who will be doing her hair and make-up for the event in Leicester on 20 February next year.

For the full story get the 26 September edition of the News & Mail