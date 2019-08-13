By: Editorial Team

Published August 13, 2019, in Other News

THE ARTISTIC talent of a Knaphill hairdresser has won national attention and Benjamin Madle from HeadHunters in Woking is now shortlisted for the title of Avant Garde Hairdresser of the Year.

One of Benjamin’s fantastically avante garde hairstyles

The recognition comes after his boundary-pushing hairstyling captivated the imagination of more than 100 industry judges for HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2019.

Benjamin is one of just six specialist avant garde hairdressers from across the entire United Kingdom to be chosen for this accolade. Having a highly artistic and sometimes fantastical nature, avant garde hairstyling is at the forefront of cutting and colouring, often characterised by extreme sculptural design.

Master of the bizarre barnet Benjamin Madle

“I had so much fun creating this collection of images, avant garde really allows me to let my imagination run wild. It’s essential in hairdressing to keep innovating, and this style of working keeps my creative flow constantly evolving,” he said. “It’s beautiful to turn radical, unorthodox hair into reality, and it’s a delight to be recognised.”

Judges said that Benjamin’s experimental collection of images stood out for its highly imaginative techniques, securing his reputation as one of the country’s leading creative stylists. In the hope of taking home the title, Benjamin will be required to submit a further four images of his artistic work for the second round of judging in September, before the awards ceremony in November.

