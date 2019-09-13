By: Editorial Team

Published September 13, 2019, in Other News

THE care given to a terminally ill woman by the Woking & Sam Beare Hospices has inspired her son to raise money for the charity by cycling the length of the country.

Chris Read is taking part in the 980-mile Deloitte Ride Across Britain, hoping to raise £2,500 for the hospices.

INSPIRED – Chris Read with his son Charlie after completing Ride London this year to raise money for the hospices

Chris has previously raised £6,230 for the hospices by taking part in the Prudential Ride London for the past three years.

The charity looked after his mother Gillian, who lived in Ashford, in her final days around Christmas 2012.

“The care she received was amazing and just as important the care my father received in the months afterwards was life saving. The work they do is truly inspiring and I feel it’s very important for me to give something back,” he said.

FOR more information, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-read28.

