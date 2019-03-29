By: Editorial Team

A 12-MONTH record of high achievement has been scored by the Megan Blower Academy which celebrates its first anniversary in April.

The Megan Blower Academy Song & Dance Quartet ‘June Bride’ that won the Trophy for highest mark, 1st place, 90 in the Inter 14 Years & Under category. Left to right: Imogen, Tabitha, Olivia and Charlotte

“We did amazingly well at the Godalming Festival,” Academy Administrator Gayle Sabharwal told the News & Mail. “We came 1st with 90 and won a cup for our Song and Dance Group performing Annie, and Charlotte Deegan won Adjudicators Choice Cup for her performance of the leading role. We were also 1st with 90 and a cup for our ‘June Bride’ Song & Dance Quartet.

“Other milestones in the academy’s first year were the first exams in July 2018 which produced excellent results, and further exams in December, January 2019 and February that also produced very high scores – up to 96,” she said.

In October last year, the academy moved its venue to Jubilee High School in Addlestone. In December, a Christmas showcase, This Is Me, took place. “This was an amazing showcase of talent, and proceeds went to cystic fibrosis and breast cancer charities,” said Gayle.

Megan Blower Academy pupils’ performance of Annie at the Godalming festival

The academy has also now added Acro (Acrobatic Dance) for all ages and abilities under teacher Annabelle Turner. “Acro is a style of dance that combines the classical dance technique with precision acrobatic elements,” said Gayle.

“It is a popular dance style in amateur competitive dance as well as in professional dance theatre and in contemporary circus productions such as those accomplished by Cirque de Soleil.”

The academy welcomes newcomers and offers three free trial lessons to prospective students, see www.meganbloweracademy.co.uk for details.

