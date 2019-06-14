By: Editorial Team

Published June 14, 2019, in Headlines

AN invitation to Woking MP Jonathan Lord from an 18-year-old West Byfleet constituent will see him taking a rickshaw ride to meet campaigners from across the UK for a mass climate lobby in Westminster.

Emma Gallagher, a Durham University student whose home is in West Byfleet, sent the offer to Mr Lord as a volunteer with CAFOD (Catholic Agency For Overseas Development).

CAFOD climate champion Emma Gallagher

Mr Lord told the News & Mail this week that he has accepted the invitation.

More than 10,000 people from almost every constituency in the UK are expected to travel to Westminster on 26 June and Mr Lord will be among the MPs being taken by rickshaw to the rally to meet constituents urging politicians to back their call to halt UK climate change emissions and to support action to protect the environment.

Emma, who is attending with other local CAFOD supporters – from sixth form pupils to grandparents – said: “As a champion we want to show in general how important it is for young people to get on board with the campaign. I wrote to Jonathan Lord because we want MPs to know this is something that we want them to get involved with.”

A member of Our Lady Help Of Christians Church, Emma had been following her own research into climate change when she said: “It dawned on me how important it was in relation to my faith to do something to stop climate change. So as I wanted to get involved and so I became a champion for CAFOD.

“I hope the mass lobby prompts action and shows that we have the capability to do something. The political state of the UK right now may be uncertain, but climate change is a brute certainty we have to awake to.”

She said spaces are still available on coaches departing from towns across the UK to the rally and more information is available at https://cafod.org.uk/Campaign/Climate/Climate-lobby .

For the full story get the 13 June edition of the News & Mail