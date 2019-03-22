THERE was great excitement for 22 youngsters from 1st Knaphill Beavers who were given a bird’s eye view of progress on the three new towers in Woking town centre.
The children, aged six and seven, learnt about construction site safety and had a go at constructing towers themselves before going on-site to see the cranes in action escorted by site engineers and mascot Ivor Goodsite.
Beaver Nihal, 6, said: “I’ve been really looking forward to seeing the buildings and the cranes. It was really good to see them close up.”
Nick Daniell from Sir Robert McAlpine, showing the children around the site said: “It is great to have some community engagement and nurture an interest in engineering from an early age. We hope that some of these youngsters will be interested in joining the construction industry in the future.”
