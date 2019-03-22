By: Editorial Team

Published March 22, 2019, in Other News

THERE was great excitement for 22 youngsters from 1st Knaphill Beavers who were given a bird’s eye view of progress on the three new towers in Woking town centre.

Left to right: Nick Daniell from Sir Robert McAlpine, Miranda Soane Beaver Scout Leader and five Beavers with site mascot Ivor Goodsite and, Jenna, one of three young leaders helping on the visit.

The children, aged six and seven, learnt about construction site safety and had a go at constructing towers themselves before going on-site to see the cranes in action escorted by site engineers and mascot Ivor Goodsite.

Beaver Nihal, 6, said: “I’ve been really looking forward to seeing the buildings and the cranes. It was really good to see them close up.”

Nick Daniell from Sir Robert McAlpine, showing the children around the site said: “It is great to have some community engagement and nurture an interest in engineering from an early age. We hope that some of these youngsters will be interested in joining the construction industry in the future.”