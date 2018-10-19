By: Editorial Team

JAMAR Loza scored his first Woking goal as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at home with Chelmsford City in the National League South on Saturday.

Chris Whelpdale gave the visitors a deserved 35th minute lead as they nigh on dominated the first half, but Loza clinically finished just before the hour mark to secure a point for Alan Dowson’s side.

The Clarets started brightly; creating several half chances in the opening stages. Former Woking defender Matt Young found Rhys Murphy in the 18th minute, but he was unable to keep his header on target.

Woking were struggling to deal with crosses into the penalty area, with Whelpdale setting up chances for both Jordan Chiedozie and Murphy; however, neither could find the net.

From a corner, Chelmsford deservedly went ahead. Murphy’s header smashed the crossbar, before the rebound fell to Whelpdale, who poked home from close-range.

Loza fired wide for the hosts when clean through on goal just before half-time, but the on-loan Maidstone United striker – making his third appearance for Woking – made no mistake though on 57 minutes, when he beat Elliot Omozusi to the ball, before calmly slotting past Nathan McDonald to level the proceedings.

In contrast to their first half showing, it was The Cards who almost won it at the death. Unfortunately, Hyde’s header fell inches wide of the post as the hosts played out a third score-draw in their last four league matches.

