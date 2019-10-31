By: Editorial Team

Published October 31, 2019

TRICK or treaters will encounter an unusual monster when they call at the home of the Saunders family in Bisley tonight.

The multi-coloured creature by their front door in Marigold Drive is made from litter collected on roadsides around the village.

The Bisley Litter Monster made by the Saunders family

Dad Mark and children Ellie, 8, and George, 5, created the beast to raise awareness of the amount or rubbish left by litterbugs in Bisley. It is constructed mainly of drink cans, with plastic coffee cup lids as antennas.

“We are displaying the Bisley Litter Monster on Halloween to highlight the ‘horror’ of littering to everyone who’s out trick or treating. We usually get around 100 kids at the door on Halloween night.”

The family have taken part in organised litter picks and have also taken part in beach clean-ups at Southsea and Brighton. It’s worrying that Keep Britain Tidy released some research that showed approximately 2.9 million small mammals die every year due to getting trapped in littered cans and bottles,” added Mark.

After the monster has done its job of raising awareness of the amount of litter dropped around Bisley the components will be put in the household recycling bin.

