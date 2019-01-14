By: Editorial Team

Published January 14, 2019, in Other News

LIFE-SIZE sculptures of animals and plants made from Lego bricks will be found nestling in lush foliage at the RHS Garden Wisley later this month.

They are featured in The Great Brick Safari, which is being staged in the Glasshouse from Saturday 26 January to Sunday 3 March.

More than 40 sculptures will be on display in the building’s temperate and tropical zones include animals such as an elephant, lions, meerkats, turtles and a gorilla.

The Great Brick Safari at RHS Garden Wisley

Lego brick plants created especially for RHS Garden Wisley include a Venus fly trap, a golden barrel cactus, a bird of paradise and water lilies.

As the discover each sculpture, visitors will be able to learn about the animal and plants, such as the natural habitats they are found in and conservation efforts taking place around the world.

There will be a Lego brick-making workshop the Glasshouse Gallery during the school half term – 16 to 24 February – where visitors can purchase their chosen mini-animal to take home.

The Glasshouse will be open from 10am to 4.30pm daily during The Great Brick Safari event and normal garden entry fees apply. For further information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley.