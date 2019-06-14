By: Editorial Team

Published June 14, 2019, in Entertainment

A SHOW based around Liz Pichon’s Tom Gates series of children’s books is heading for Woking’s New Victoria Theatre from Wednesday to Saturday next week, 19-22 June.

Tom Gates Live on Stage! follows Tom as he tries to keep out of trouble while things go increasingly wrong at home and school. It features characters like Tom’s best friends Derek and Norman and their band Dogzombies.

JOLLY GOOD FUN – Tom Gates and friends head for an adventure

It’s not easy to impress Amy Porter, and moany Marcus Meldew is doing his best to disrupt things while their teacher Mr Fullerman keeps his beady eye on them all.

Things aren’t made easier when his grandparents – The Fossils – announce a big surprise and his mum, dad and sister Delia are doing everything to make his life difficult, which means Tom will need all the help he can get to save the day.