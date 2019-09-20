By: Editorial Team

Published September 20, 2019, in Entertainment

When he left school at 13 unable to read and write, it seemed unlikely that Benjamin Zephaniah would become one fo the UK’s best known poets.

However, the Brummie went on to befriend Nelson Mandela, fought in the 1980s race riots and recorded radical reggae music with Bob Marley’s former band.

Benjamin Zephaniah

His first poetry book was published in 1980 and his success has grown ever since and now he’s doing his first tour in eight years, to coincide with his autobiography, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah.

In the show, which will be at G Live, Guildford, on Friday 27 September, the 61-year-old will explain how he fought injustice and discrimination to lead a remarkable life, while sharing a selection of favourite stories and poems.