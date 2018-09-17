By: Vicky

Published September 17, 2018, in Woking Business

HEALTHCARE company GlucoRx has been named one of the UK’s top 100 tech firms in a new Sunday Times league table published on the weekend.

The Woking supplier of diabetes products to the NHS recorded a 66 per cent sales growth over the past three years and was ranked 70th in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 league table.

The table ranks Britain’s private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales and GlucoRX, in Monument Way West, is one of only two in the county and seven in the region to feature.

Chris Chapman, group managing director, said: “We are immensely proud to have appeared in the Tech Track 100 for the first time. It’s a vindication of our desire to make a real difference to the care of people with diabetes and we will continuously innovate on their behalf to develop technology with a real purpose.”

For full details, pick up a copy of 13 September edition