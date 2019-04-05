By: Editorial Team

Published April 5, 2019, in Entertainment

FIERY Bird in Woking will host a late-night dance special on Friday 12 April when Flavors UK throw a launch party at the venue. The event promises the best of the UK’s underground sound of DNB, bass house, dubplates, UKG, bassline and trap.



Serum & Bassman will top the bill, with support from Metta (Breeze), Kyst Cortez, Weston (UKG set), Paolo, Hyper-C (Sleaze), Lowlife, Fyre (Sound Street Radio) and Wacko Swami.



The night starts at 10pm and will run until 3am at the club in Church Street East.