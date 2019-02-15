By: Editorial Team

Published February 15, 2019, in Sport

KEEPER Kevin Wheller saved a late penalty to hand Knaphill a fine 2-1 victory away to Colliers Wood United on Saturday.

Wheller’s last-gasp heroics meant The Knappers survived a wobble at the Wibbandune Sports Ground in Wimbledon to deservedly scrape past The Wood.

After Knaphill’s triumph over Sandhurst Town in the Aldershot Senior Cup, manager Richard Keown looked to transfer his side’s jubilation into the league.

Knaphill manager Richard Keown gets his point across

Keown made three changes to his side, including finding a place for new signing Sam De St Croix, the ex-Godalming Town player who found fame with Hawke’s Bay United and North Shore United in New Zealand.

Felix Ahorlu and Martin Smith hit the goals for the visitors, but it needed the penalty save to ensure The Knappers came away with the win.

Reflecting on the game, Keown said: “We should’ve been four up in the first half so we deserved to come away with three points.

“We need the end product. I’m still looking to bring players in as the team can always improve.”

Next up is Knaphill v Southall (3pm) in a league match on Saturday 16 February, before the Combined Counties League Premier Challenge Cup Quarter-Final away to CB Hounslow United (7.45pm) on Tuesday 19 February.

See the full match report in the 14 February edition of the News & Mail