By: Editorial Team

Published September 10, 2018, in Sport

A LATE stoppage-time goal from Billy Knott held Woking to a 1-1 draw away to Concord Rangers on Saturday.

Greg Luer gave the Cards a 29th minute lead after neat work from Max Kretzschmar, but just as it looked as if Woking were heading for their eighth win in nine games, Knott gave Rangers a share of the spoils at the death.

Alan Dowson’s men started in the ascendency, with Luer testing the former Cards’ goalkeeper Sam Beasant in the fourth-minute.

The Cards’ pressure told just shy of the half-hour mark, when an in-swinging right-footed cross found Kretzschmer, who selflessly headed back across goal into the path of Luer to smash the ball home into an empty net.

But when striker Duane Ofori-Acheampong was sent off in the second half, reducing Woking to 10 men, Concord took advantage of the extra-man and grew back into the game, and the pressure finally told with Knott netting an equaliser for the home side with 90 seconds remaining.

For full report and pictures, see the 13 September edition

WOKING: Schotterl, Collier, Cook, Khinda-John, Casey, Little, Ferdinand, Luer (Ofori-Acheampong, 68’), Kretzschmar, Hodges (Young, 90’), Wheeler (Wassmer, 85’). Unused subs: Spence, Hayes

Attendance: 608

MoTM: Wheeler