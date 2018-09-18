By: Editorial Team

Published September 18, 2018, in Sport

ALAN Dowson bemoaned his lack of leadership as Woking slipped to their first home defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Dulwich Hamlet at the Laithwaite’s Community Stadium.

Woking were missing captain Josh Casey while Ian Gayle was on the bench, and that lack of leadership showed as poor marking allowed Michael Chambers to put Dulwich ahead early on, heading the visitors into a third minute lead.

Harvey Bradbury equalised with his first goal for the Cards on his first start after signing from Oxford United earlier in the week.

However, it wasn’t to be a dream debut as the former Aldershot Town forward Iffy Allen won it for Dulwich just six minutes later as the league leaders suffered just their second defeat of the season.

