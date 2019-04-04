By: Editorial Team

MORE than 100 knives were handed in during the recent week-long amnesty in Surrey.

“Tackling knife crime is a daily priority for Surrey Police, and our involvement and support of Operation Sceptre, a national anti-knife crime campaign, has proved a success once again,” said a Surrey Police spokesman.

Knife banks were set up so carriers could hand in their weapons safely without fear of prosecution

“Officers have been visiting schools and continuing to engage with communities to highlight the choices people have, and the dangers of carrying a knife.”

Knife banks were located at Woking, Guildford, Reigate and Staines Police Stations, giving knife carriers the opportunity to hand the blades in without fear of questions being asked or prosecution. A total of 108 weapons were surrendered during the week in March.

“We are determined to steer our young people away from a culture of violence and to break the cycle as we have seen the devastating effect knife crime has on people’s lives both across the country and here in Surrey,” said Chief Inspector Mark Offord.

