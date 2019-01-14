By: Editorial Team

Published January 14, 2019, in Sport

KNAPHILL crashed out the Senior Senior Cup in the cruellest way possible after losing 8-7 to a Kingstonian side 55 places above them in the football pyramid.

Knaphill boss Richard Keown made four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Horley Town, while The Ks made six changes to their side that beat Bishop Stortford 3-0 last Saturday.

After a fairly non-eventful first half, which saw neither side register a clear shot on target, Knaphill notably led the charge in the second half.

Felix Ahorlu makes a run for Knaphill against Kingstonian. Ahorlu went on to hit The Knappers’ 72nd-minute goal. Picture by Andy Fitzsimons

Jacob McDonald came close to giving the hosts the lead, but Robert Tolfrey stood firm at the near post to keep the hosts at bay.

The visitors then came close to scoring themselves when Shaun McHolly hit the post from a freekick, with Kevin Wheeler saving well from the rebound.

However, The Knappers’ resilience paid dividends when Sheridan Campbell squared the ball for Eugene Hagan-Morgan, who saw his shot saved from point-blank range, only for Felix Ahorlu to find the net after 72 minutes.

The Ks’ hit back four minutes later from Thomas Brewer, who toe-poked home from a goalmouth scramble.

Both sides went in search for the winner in normal time, but it finished 1-1 and went straight to a penalty shoot.

With 13 of the opening 15 penalties converted, it was left to Matthew Kellet-Smith to keep the Knappers in the sudden death shoot-out. Unfortunately, Tolfrey guessed correctly to save his spot-kick to send The Ks through.

Kingstonian will now play Carshalton Athletic in the next round of the competition.