By: Editorial Team

Published July 25, 2019, in Other News

HEAVY rain in the morning and the threat of thunderstorms cast a damper on Knaphill Village Show’s prospects, but the sun had appeared by opening time and the crowds turned up as usual.

Ian and Tony, from the Chobham Morris dancers wore hats decked with summer flowers

There were queues at the gates of the show in the grounds of Mizens Miniature Railway, Barrs Lane, Saturday afternoon.

“We were in a bit of a panic in the morning because of the weather forecast, making sure we had plenty of covers for the stalls,” said show secretary Laura Bradley. “In the event, it was a fine afternoon and we didn’t have to worry about the rain.

“It was a day of great community spirit, with lots of excited children having a lovely time.”

Children and adults had equal fun on the Mizens miniature train rides

Around 2,000 attended this year’s show, which was the 10th staged by Knaphill Residents’ Association. The dog show was particularly popular, attracting 97 entries.

“As usual, the Mizens train rides were busy and children really enjoyed the bouncy castles, funfair and the Punch and Judy show.”

The association is currently counting the takings of the show. After expenses are deducted, a donation will made to a local charity yet to be decided.

