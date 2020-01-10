By: Editorial Team

Published January 10, 2020, in Other News

KNAPHILL Scouts kicked off the new year with their annual village litter pick.

The Knaphill Scouts litter picking team

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, leaders and parents spent the first weekend of 2020 in the parks and streets of Knaphill collecting litter for the seventh year running.

Harry, seven, found a metal sign and builder’s hard hat

Tracey Daniell, Group Scout Leader said: “The good news is that the amount of litter generally seems less year on year, with fewer sweet wrappers and crisp packets but sadly more drinks cans and for the first year, several nitrous oxide canisters were found”.

Beaver Scouts got competitive this year and wanted to see who could find the most unusual litter. Harry, seven, said: “It was much more fun than I was expecting. I found a builder’s hard hat and a broken metal sign in the park car park as well as lots of cans.”

