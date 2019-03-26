By: Editorial Team

Published March 26, 2019, in Other News

TWO schools in Knaphill will each get a defibrillator each after children, teachers and parents raised £3,700 by taking part in the Surrey Half Marathon.

Sixty runners from Knaphill School and Knaphill Lower School took part in the event, with everyone finishing their particular event.

Runners from Knaphill School and Knaphill Lower School have raised money for a defibrillator for each school

Some completed the 13-mile half marathon in Woking earlier this month, while others opted for the 5k and the children took part in the 2k race.

Team organiser, Mandy Walsh, who has children in both schools, said the initiative was a great success.

“It was lovely; a brilliant day. Everyone did very well, especially the kids and we are very proud of them,” Mandy said.

She said the Surrey Half Marathon was very well organised event and a credit to Woking.

Mandy organised the team after one of the parents and a teacher did a first aid course and decided that the schools needed to have a defibrillator.

The combined sponsorship target from family and friends was around £2,000, so that both schools could each get one of the lifesaving devices.

The final total is still being counted and a decision will be taken on how to use any extra money after the defibrillators have been bought and installed.

Donations can be given at https://www.justgiving.com/knaphillschools.