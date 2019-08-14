KNAPHILL swept aside Shaftesbury in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday, smashing four goals in the first 23 minutes of the clash in north Dorset.
“The boys were excellent,” manager Luke Tuffs told the News & Mail.
“I’d break the game down into three parts; first 25 minutes absolutely stunning, everything you’d want; last 15 minutes of the first half a bit naive; second half very professional and mature.”
Striker Matt Bunyan, who was returning after a knee injury, turned in a strong performance and feels the win could inject valuable momentum into his side’s season.
He said: “Our mentality is to win every game we play, whether it’s league or cup. We need to start building momentum and hopefully this can be the start of that.
“Saturday showed what we can do when everybody’s at it. But we haven’t done it for 90 minutes yet and I think that’s going to be the focus moving forward.”
The Knappers will face Fareham Town at The Surrey Hire Stadium on Saturday 24 August in the FA Cup preliminary round.
