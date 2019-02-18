By: Editorial Team

Published February 18, 2019, in Other News

A JOYFUL production of the stage version of the musical Grease by The Winston Churchill School played to packed houses at The Rhoda McGaw Theatre.

THE T-BIRDS: Kenickie (Andrew), Sonny (Olly), Doody (Ethan) and Roger (Matt)

A flurry of colour, music, and classic hand jive moves was performed by a cast of 180, guided by a dedicated team of drama and music teachers.

For many audience members, the T-Birds’ performance of Greased Lightnin’ was a highlight. Many of the female roles, including the Pink Ladies were shared between girls. Each performer brimmed with feisty attitude and sweet excitement, and handled their musical numbers with power and maturity.

THE ONE THAT I WANT: Sandy (Jess) and Danny (William)

The backstage team of students was led by stage manager Jake, while others handled lighting, sound, and special effects, under the direction of former students.

Students and staff worked side by side in the pit band to electrify this ambitious musical and keep the audience singing along.

You couldn’t help but walk away from this show with a buzz of energy and emotion, as the cast shared their joy and filled the theatre with a touch of stardust.

For the full story and picture spread get the 14 February edition of the News & Mail