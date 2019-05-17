By: Editorial Team

Published May 17, 2019, in Entertainment

STRICTLY Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton has teamed up with Italian heartthrob Graziano Di Prima for his latest show, Burn The Floor, which comes to G Live, Guildford, on Thursday 23 May.

From the waltz and foxtrot to the tango and paso doble, the 36-year-old dance star says he’s aiming for a “feel-fantastic show”, rather than a mere feelgood one. Oh, and don’t forget the cha cha, the samba and jive, as they’ll feature too.

Kevin said: “Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world, this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”