Keown wants to stay in Knaphill FC hot-seat

Published February 4, 2019, in Sport

KNAPHILL boss Richard Keown says he wants to remain in the hot-seat next season.

The former Knappers under-23s manager, who was handed the first team managerial reins last October following the departure of Liam Parrington, wants a proper crack of the whip.

Since taking charge at Redding Way, Keown has virtually transformed the club’s fortunes from a side of also-rans to a side capable of achieving a top 10 finish in the Combined Counties League Premier Division on, reportedly, a shoe-string budget.

Speaking candidly to the News & Mail this week, the 31-year-old rookie boss pulled no punches about what he expects from his players and what the club requires to be able to properly compete at level 9 of the football pyramid.

“I had to change the emphasis from being a side that wanted to play attractive football, to a side that was difficult to beat.”

“I always knew that, if we could keep a clean sheet or concede just one goal, we had the potential to win more games.”

