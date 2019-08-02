By: Editorial Team

Published August 2, 2019, in Entertainment

This is the Kit is singer songwriter Kate Stables – often with the assistance of bassist Rozi Plain, guitarist Neil Smith and drummer Jamie Whitby-Coles.

The musical project has taken Kate from Winchester to Bristol to Paris, where she has now lived for 10 years, as well as tours, festivals and the adoration of people like Guy Garvey, The National and Sharon van Etten.

Kate Stables and friends are lined up for the Boileroom

Ten years and four albums after setting out, This Is The Kit is a name to be reckoned with and you can check out what all the fuss is about when she/they play at the Boileroom, Guildford, on Sunday 11 August.