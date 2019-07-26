By: Editorial Team

Published July 26, 2019, in Entertainment

WHEN Hot Chip and Scritti Politti collaborator Rob Smoughton wanted an outlet for his own music, he put together Black Peaches.

The band this year followed up their acclaimed 2016 debut with new album Fire in The Hole and are now our on the road to promote it.

MUSIC FROM THE HEART – Black Peaches play a combination of all the music loved by founder Rob Smoughton

“Black Peaches existed inside me before I was aware of it,” says Rob. “It’s the culmination and continuation of the music I love. I started to notice how Brazilian rhythm, funk, soul, classic country and pop were all combining in the music I was writing, and I looked for other band members to join me to bring it alive.”

And he found them in Susumu Mukai, Charlie Michael, Nick Roberts and Thomas Greene. Together they released 2016’s acclaimed Get Down You Dirty Rascals.

The band – managed by Knaphill resident James Tapp – now return on a tour which brings them to Guildford’s Star Inn on Wednesday next week (31 July).