Published May 2, 2019

TROOPS from The Army Training Centre (Pirbright) marched into Jubilee Square last Sunday in an Honorary Freedom of the Borough Parade. The ceremony took place in front of dignitaries and army officials.

BEST FOOT FORWARD – Troops march into Jubilee Square in the Honorary Freedom of the Borough Parade

Woking Mayor Cllr Will Forster said: “The Army Training Centre is the first collective Freedom of the Borough ever bestowed by Woking Borough and the award has only been given to five individuals previously. The parade is a very special occasion.”

The Army Training Centre was awarded Freedom of the Borough on 8 December 2016. The award is the highest that any borough can bestow.

It recognises exceptional contributions or distinctive service to the borough by an individual or group of individuals.

