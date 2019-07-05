By: Editorial Team

Published July 5, 2019, in Entertainment

Tara Newton-Wordsworth in Motherhood

Tara Newton-Wordsworth has two children under two (yes they were both planned, thank you for asking…) and doesn’t mind exploiting them for as much comedy material as possible.



In her new show, Motherhood, the Aussie comic muses on marriage and raising children in the modern UK, versus growing up in the outback and being home schooled by hippies.



From group pelvic floor exercises to googling how to change a nappy, Tara’s debut hour delves into the hilarious (often sanity threatening) world of parenthood… Hear more at Guildford’s Electric Theatre on Wednesday 17 July.