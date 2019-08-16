By: Editorial Team

Published August 16, 2019, in Woking Business

BARONS Pub Company has added two premises near Woking to its portfolio, taking the total to nine.

The Jovial Sailor in Ripley and The Inn at West End, the latter being the first with accommodation for the award-winning group, were acquired after a £2,835,000 commercial mortgage was secured from HSBC UK.



OVERNIGHT SENSATION – The Inn at West End is the first of Barons Pub Company’s establishments to offer accommodation

The purchase of the two pubs means Barons will create 40 new full and part-time jobs, in addition to the existing 24 members of staff.

Part of the funding is for the renovation of both pubs, allowing the company to create similar atmospheres to those of its existing establishments. This includes new furnishings and lighting for the restaurant areas, and higher quality catering equipment for the kitchens.

Clive Price, managing director of Barons Pub Company, said: “We’re proud to deliver great food and drink for people to enjoy with their families and friends.

“Thanks to the support from our HSBC UK relationship manager, Andy Brunning, we’ve been able to bolster our offer and begin our venture into providing overnight accommodation for our customers.

“We look forward to welcoming our new guests in both locations and getting to know the locals.”

Andrew Steer, HSBC UK’s area director for business banking in Surrey and Sussex, said: “We are committed to supporting British businesses, helping them to realise their ambitions.

“Since its inception in 2000, Barons has steadily developed its portfolio of pubs and we were happy to assist the business this time around as they looked to scale up further.”