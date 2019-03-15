By: Editorial Team

March 15, 2019

JEWELLERY and antiques worth hundreds of thousands of pounds have been stolen in a burglary in Woking.

Two rings and a pair of earrings were taken from a bedroom of the house in Hockering Road.

STOLEN: Bronze La Rosee figure

Two antique figures and a Georgian tea caddy were also taken.

One of the figures is a bronze La Rosee, possibly made in the late 19th century and 70cm (2ft 4in) tall, and the other a bronze winged statue, inscribed “H’Dailion” and measuring 50m (1ft 8in).

STOLEN: The yellow and white gold ring with sapphire

The jewellery consisted of a pair of diamond pendant earrings in platinum, handmade by Baileys of Horsell, an 18ct yellow and white gold claw set stone sapphire and diamond ring and a three-stone brilliant cut diamond claw set platinum ring.

A Surrey Police spokesman said that officers were called around 2.50pm on Monday this week after reports of a break-in.

“Have you been offered any jewellery or antiques for sale matching the descriptions above? If you have, or you can help us with any other information, please call 101 (999 in an emergency) and or report it online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore , quoting the reference number PR/45190014823,” he added.

