By: Editorial Team

Published August 6, 2019, in Entertainment

ENJOY a special evening of music and racing on Thursday, as Jess Glynne headlines Sandown Park Racecourse with her spectacular summer show.

Singer and songwriter Jess Glynne

The action begins at 5.40pm with the first of the Flat racing card at the Esher racecourse. Then, shortly after the last race of the day, the award-winning songstress will appear on the open-air stage in front of the Grandstand, performing her catalogue of hits, a unique blend of pop, soul, R&B and house music.

“It’s exciting to be welcoming an internationally renowned artist to Esher and we’re set to enjoy a great evening of racing followed by top live music,” said Phil White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses.

Other evening racing and music events have already seen Madness and Pete Tong perform live to eager fans at Sandown, and organisers expect Jess Glynne’s show to be just as special.

Tickets for the racing and live concert are £49.50 – visit http://www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk to order or for more details.

KEY TIMINGS:

Gates open: 4:00pm

First race: 5:40pm

Last race: 8:15pm

Last admission: 9:15pm

Concert: 8:30pm (approx)