By: Vicky

Published August 20, 2018, in Entertainment

SPECIALLY created for hen nights, birthday parties and girls’ nights out with friends, The Dreamboys are heading back to Surrey on Friday 24 August.

With special guest appearances on TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex, the boys now have celebrity status, and they’ll be putting it to use in a two-hour show at Guildford’s G Live on Friday 24 August.