By: Editorial Team

Published December 10, 2018, in Entertainment

If you have booked tickets for Cinderella at Woking’s New Victoria Theatre this festive season, you are in for an almighty treat. If you haven’t, book them now! It’s an absolutely fantastic family show with generous amounts of glitz and glamour, plenty of cheesy jokes and spectacular visual effects thrown in to boot.

As the programme suggests, this is the Fairy Godmother of all Pantomimes, with Craig Revel Horwood of Strictly Come Dancing fame playing a superbly devilish Baroness Demonica Hardup, with some truly outrageous costumes and quite alarming headgear. The diminutive Sophie Isaacs plays a charmingly sweet Cinderella, hoping to meet her handsome Prince Charming, Oliver Savile.

You can’t help but feel sorry for the very loveable Buttons, played by comedian Phil Butler. In his attempts to woo Cinderella, he pulls out all the stops, including opera singing with some coaching from Paul Chuckle as Baron Hardup in a truly memorable performance.

The wicked sisters, Suzie Chard as Claudia and Wendy Somerville as Tess, are desperately keen to find their own Prince Charming. But as the traditional fairytale goes,it is Cinderella who goes to the ball, as Fairy Godmother comes to the rescue and the pumpkin transforms into a horse-drawn carriage. The end of the first part of the show will leave you mesmerised.

The second part is even more hilarious and had the audience in stitches. When Baron Hardup brings out his magic cabinet, promising poor old Buttons that it won’t hurt if he puts the sword through his head, the audience was laughing until their jaws ached.

All the cast, the beautifully choreographed dancing and sparkling costumes, bring this wonderful pantomime to life. It’s the perfect tonic for this year’s festive season.