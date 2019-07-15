By: Editorial Team

Published July 15, 2019, in Other News

THREE Hoebridge golfers have raised more than £2,000 for the club’s charities, Ovacome and Ovarian Cancer Action, by completing the Captain’s Ironman Challenge.

Graham Norris, the club captain, Mark Pearce, and Steve Cripps teed up at 4am to play 72 holes of golf on the longest day of the year, finishing at 8pm.

NO FLAGGING – Graham Norris, far left, on the 18th hole with, from left, Steve Cripps, Tom Wesolowski, who joined soon after the start, and Mark Pearce

The event is just one of this year’s fundraising activities at Hoebridge, and part of the club’s 20/20 Challenge to raise £20,000 and to make 20,000 women aware of the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Graham’s choice of ovarian cancer charities in his year as captain has a personal side. “My wife, Kathryn, had it two years ago, but thankfully she had a quick diagnosis,” he said.

“That is one of the biggest problems, the lack of knowledge among women about the disease, and also the danger of misdiagnosis. I wanted to do as much as I could to help publicise the disease.”

The next major fundraising event at Hoebridge will be on July 16th, when teams of golfers play for the Charities’ Day Cup.

For more information on ovarian cancer, please visit ovacome.org.uk or ovarian.org.uk.

