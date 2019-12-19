By: Editorial Team

December 19, 2019

POLICE have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in Woking.

A statement from Surrey Police said officers were called to an address in Julian Close, Woking at 12.21pm today “following a concern for safety of a woman.

“On arrival a woman was found dead inside the property. Two men, known to the deceased, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody. A knife was recovered from the scene.”

Borough Commander Inspector Andy Greaves said: “This afternoon a number of resources attended a quiet area of Woking following a serious incident within a home address.

“This investigation is in its early stages and it would be wrong to speculate on exactly what’s happened, however what I am able to share is that this is an isolated incident which poses no risk to the wider public following the arrests made at the scene.”