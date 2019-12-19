Investigation launched after woman found dead in Woking home

By:
Published December 19, 2019, in Headlines

POLICE have launched an investigation following the death of a woman in Woking.

A statement from Surrey Police said officers were called to an address in Julian Close, Woking at 12.21pm today “following a concern for safety of a woman.

“On arrival a woman was found dead inside the property. Two men, known to the deceased, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody. A knife was recovered from the scene.”

Borough Commander Inspector Andy Greaves said: “This afternoon a number of resources attended a quiet area of Woking following a serious incident within a home address.

“This investigation is in its early stages and it would be wrong to speculate on exactly what’s happened, however what I am able to share is that this is an isolated incident which poses no risk to the wider public following the arrests made at the scene.”

Post comment

This entry was tagged with: , ,

  •  A D Labs for dentures direct
  •  
 

Comments are closed.

 