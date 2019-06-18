By: Editorial Team

Published June 18, 2019, in Other News

PYRFORD residents Ian Lamaison and Eldon Sandys crossed the finish line on Thursday at the end of a 250-mile bike ride to raise money for the Church Mission Society’s Devonport Project.

Ian Lamaison, geared up and ready to ride.

The Devonport Project is one of the main charities supported by the Parish of Wisley with Pyrford, which allocates a proportion of parishioners’ donations to the church for charitable projects at home and overseas.

The Devonport area of Plymouth suffers from high levels of unemployment. Church Mission Society worker Ruth Sayers was sent to the area to work with a small local church community, to be a presence in this area of deprivation and disadvantage.

Ruth has many roles and ambitions, and a key one is leadership of a work club which seeks to help the unemployed through fellowship, practical advice and guidance.

A determined Eldon Sandys prepares for the ordeal to come.

Ian and Eldon hit on the idea of a sponsored bike ride to Plymouth to supplement the annual contribution made by the Parish of Wisley with Pyrford. So far, parishioners have pledged almost £5,000 in support of the bike ride.

Ian said: “Our aim is to raise money for Ruth Sayers and her project but to do so in a way that made our parish’s link with Devonport more personal by actually going there.”

They began their trip on Monday. “Neither of us are very young men so we are restricting ourselves to about 55-60 miles per day on average.”

