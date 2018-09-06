By: Editorial Team

Published September 6, 2018, in Woking Business

A WOKING mother of five is featured in a new book of inspirational stories of women who have launched their own businesses overcoming all kinds of life challenges.

Serena Novelli, 40, from Sheerwater, is one of 25 women featured in the book, Mumpreneur On Fire 3, that is due to be launched on Amazon in this month. It’s the third volume in a series that draws on the stories of members of Mums in Business Association.

Her story tells of how she coped with having a baby at only 18, her struggle to build a business despite suffering from depression and subsequently the death of her mother while she was pregnant with her fifth child.

“I have gone from being on housing benefits and miserable to supporting my whole family and being financially free to live a comfortable life,” says Serena.

See full report in the 6 September edition