INNOVATIVE new dance-musical Extinction is heading for Woking’s Rhoda McGaw Theatre next week.

Budding young performers from the British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) will take part in the new show, which explores the world’s apocalyptic future at the threshold of environmental cataclysm. They will pose the essential question – can we change before it’s too late?

Artwork publicising the dance musical Extinction, being staged at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre

Composer Nicola Chang (Six the Musical, Stomp) and choreographer and director Rachel Birch-Lawson (Garsington Opera, Cahoots NI, and Tangled Feet) have created the musical which combines improvisation with contemporary movement to emphasise the key message – our time is running out!

“This subject is more relevant and urgent than ever,” says Rachel. “I’m excited to tackle this with a wonderful BYMT cast of talented and committed young people.”

Extinction will be at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre on Friday and Saturday, 9-10 August.

