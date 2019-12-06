By: Editorial Team

Published December 6, 2019, in Entertainment

Not only is it one of the great snacks, Beans on Toast is also the name of a prolific cult songwriter who’s heading to Surrey next week.

Climate emergency? Boris as PM? Rail-melting heatwaves? A no-deal Brexit? Beans’ new album could only ever be called one thing…The Inevitable Train Wreck.

FOLK HERO – Beans on Toast is performing at the Boileroom on Tuesday 10 December



The Essex folk hero promised “a rock’n’roll album about our dying planet” and you can judge for yourselves when he plays songs from the album as well as old favourites at the Boileroom, Guildford, on Tuesday (10 Dec).