By: Editorial Team

Published April 5, 2019, in Woking Business

NEW challenges for businesses have been kept human resources expert Martine Robins in demand in the Woking area; so much so, she is taking over The HR Dept Guildford and broadening the reach of her outsourced HR support business.

The expansion became live from 1 April, less than three years after she moved from her corporate role to running her own business. A prominent member of Woking Chambers and founding partner of CMPP Woking, Martine expects the current unsettled impact of Brexit and ongoing issues over employment legislation will continue to keep her busy providing support to local businesses.

“The ‘employment field’ continues to be regarded as a battleground for businesses not least with the introduction of new legislation, in May 2018, namely GDPR. Meanwhile, it’s clear that Brexit is having an effect on the labour market and will continue to do so regardless of whatever the final outcome is,” she said. “Finally, there are also issues following the Matthew Taylor report in 2017 – the Good Work Plan – which the Government has accepted. The outcome will mean more that employers will have to ensure that they are employing people in line with the recommendations that will become law.

“If you are an SME business, how do you cope with these changes by ensuring compliance that will support and align to your business rather than detract from it? This is where I can add value to clients, by ensuring that they are compliant and removing risk from employing people wherever possible.”