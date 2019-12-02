By: Editorial Team

THE Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team at St Peter’s Hospital, Chertsey, were out in force this month, raising awareness of World Prematurity Day and fundraising for the dedicated NICU charity, Little Roo.

They raised £849.36 from a cake sale in the main reception area of the hospital, a tasty treat which proved popular with staff and visitors alike.

SETTING OUT THEIR STALL – (Left to right) Tony Martinez, neonatal ambulance driver, Debbie Smith, neonatal sister, Sid Hurry, Little Roo charity co-ordinator, and Liz Jennis, infant feeding team leader, present a range of cakes

It is estimated that one in every 13 babies in the UK is born before 37 weeks, so staff, parents and even Abbey Wing, the maternity building at St Peter’s, went purple – the colour of prematurity – as a striking reminder of the impact babies being born too soon can have on families.

PURPLE PATCH – Abbey Wing, which houses maternity services and NICU at St Peter’s Hospital, lights up for World Prematurity Day

In Surrey, the only hospital with the appropriate staff, equipment, skills and experience to provide the highest level of intensive care for premature babies is St. Peter’s Hospital.

The Little Roo Neonatal Fund was set up by a team of doctors, nurses, parents and support staff to assist the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, both in terms of equipment and to send staff for specialist training that the NHS cannot fund.

To support the NICU charity, please visit the Little Roo Neonatal fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/littlerooneonatalfund. For anyone wishing to support the charity through a fundraising event, please call Sid Hurry on 01932 722386.

