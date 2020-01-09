By: Editorial Team

A CHOBHAM man with Stage 4 cancer has been married with the help of Woking Hospice, which is caring for him.

David Kingston was diagnosed in September last year and underwent two rounds of chemotherapy. When he was told time was short, he and his fiancée Vanessa Smith decided to get married as soon as possible.

David and Vanessa take their wedding photos

Their wedding, at St Paul’s Church in Addlestone, conducted by the Rev Ben Beecroft, was made possible with the help of the hospice the local community, friends and family.

Caroline Hodgson, social work lead at Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, said: “When I met with David and Vanessa for the first time David’s wish was to give Vanessa the wedding day of her dreams. Despite being so unwell he was focused on their special day and I could see how devoted they are to each other.

Lifelong Chelsea fan David with his signed photo of Frank Lampard, sent to him by the football legend in honour of his wedding day

“It was fantastic to see the support from family, friends and local community; we had the whole day planned in about two weeks.”

Vanessa’s friend Janie lent her a wedding dress, her something borrowed, David’s sister Ange Shine was the photographer on the day, Sarah Hatch made their wedding cake, Ashleigh Philips did all the hair and make-up and Sandra Taylor and Heidi Fast created the bouquets for Vanessa and her bridesmaids. Jim Buckingham, David’s friend of 25 years, was best man .

Vanessa said: “David and I would like to thank everyone that helped us to make our wedding so special we had a fantastic day. Thank you everyone.”

