By: Editorial Team

Published May 5, 2019, in Other News

ENJOY a grand day out on bank holiday Monday, when Horsell Scouts and Guides are holding their annual Grand May Fayre.

A group of Rainbows and their leaders on their stall at last year’s Grand May Fayre

Well-established on the local calendar of events, the fayre provides the scouting group’s main source of funds. The day promises a variety of excitements. The Ridgeside Falconry Display team will fly their magnificent birds of prey from the main arena, while energetic fayre-goers will find plenty of options from soft play and inflatables to the climbing wall – which is joined this year by a new caving experience.

Or there’s face painting, dog agility, the craft tent, performances from the talented Summercales Dancers and live music from the Music Marquee.

Plenty of food and drink on offer as well, whether from the refreshment tent or BBQ or pancake stall, washed down with fine ales from the busy Thurstons Brewery beer tent. The event will start at 12 noon on Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground, Chobham Road, opened by Woking Mayor Cllr Will Forster.