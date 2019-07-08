By: Editorial Team

Published July 8, 2019

THE Crown in Horsell has been declared the best pub in Surrey by the Campaign for Real Ale.

The Crown landlady Antoinette Harvey with partner John Mintram, centre, and Kevin Travers, from CAMRA Surrey with the pub’s two award certificates.

The pub won through to the regional awards after winning the CAMRA Surrey Hampshire Borders Branch Pub of The Year. It is now entered for the National Pub of The Year award. The top 16 will be announced in September, with the winner revealed next February.

Antoinette Harvey, who has been landlady of The Crown for 21 years said that the pub has gone through many different guises and is now a community pub serving drinks at a reasonable price.

She said: “We have the best customers, who make it a real pleasure to work here and of course we have fantastic staff.”

