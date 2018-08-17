By: Editorial Team

Published August 17, 2018, in Other News

SAINSBURY’S has announced plans to redevelop its retail site adjacent to the Brookwood supermarket at Redding Way, Knaphill.

The proposal aims to improve shopping choice for the local community with plans to replace the existing Homebase store and garden centre with three new retail units.

Sainsbury’s is inviting the local community to attend an exhibition, where the plans for the new retail facilities will be on display, and members of the development team will be on hand to answer any questions.

The event will be held in the foyer of Sainsbury’s Brookwood supermarket on Thursday 23 August between 4pm and 8pm.

Under the plans, the new retail units will include a mezzanine level, along with modern glazing.

“We regularly review our estate to ensure that we continue to provide the best possible retail offer for customers,” said Jonathan Arthur, estates manager at Sainsbury’s. “The redevelopment of Brookwood will allow us to provide an improved shopping experience for the community that complements the existing stores in Knaphill. We hope to announce details of the new retailers soon.”

Pick up the 23 August edition of the News & Mail for details